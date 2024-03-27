DDD Partners LLC Sells 66,493 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

DDD Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 66,493 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Chevron by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,688,301. The firm has a market cap of $289.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

