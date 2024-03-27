Decisive Dividend Co. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (CVE:DE)

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Decisive Dividend in a research report issued on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Decisive Dividend’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Decisive Dividend’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.
Decisive Dividend Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Decisive Dividend stock opened at C$11.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.59. The company has a market cap of C$211.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.26. Decisive Dividend has a fifty-two week low of C$5.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.71.
Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves, and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.
