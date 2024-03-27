Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.19, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 2,079.17% and a negative return on equity of 2,571.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share.
Delcath Systems Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ DCTH opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $104.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
In related news, Director Gil Aharon bought 26,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,001.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,069,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,321.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
