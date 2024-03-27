Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.19, RTT News reports. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 2,079.17% and a negative return on equity of 2,571.64%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

Delcath Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Delcath Systems stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.65. 68,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,197. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delcath Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Insider Activity at Delcath Systems

In other Delcath Systems news, Director Gil Aharon acquired 26,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $100,001.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,069,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,321.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Delcath Systems by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Delcath Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 22.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

