DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 55.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.88. 652,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,326. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.72 and its 200-day moving average is $111.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $579,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,682,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $579,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,682,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,635 shares of company stock worth $24,020,621 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

