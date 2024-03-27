Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives $166.37 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.37.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DEO. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 51.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Diageo by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 432,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,479,000 after purchasing an additional 32,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DEO opened at $147.51 on Wednesday. Diageo has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

