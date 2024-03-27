DigiByte (DGB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.40 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $233.62 million and $9.40 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,128.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.33 or 0.00772952 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.94 or 0.00135892 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008775 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00045599 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00060274 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.07 or 0.00199729 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00129298 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,912,039,801 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

