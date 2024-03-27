Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Bought by Asset Planning Corporation

Asset Planning Corporation boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $7,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFCF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.96. 193,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,156. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $43.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average of $41.37.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

