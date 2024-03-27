Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by KM Capital Management Ltd.

KM Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.68. The stock had a trading volume of 599,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,720. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $31.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.37.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

