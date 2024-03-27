Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) is Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,673 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 10.5% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $38,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.