Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $27.50 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DRCT. TheStreet downgraded Direct Digital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Direct Digital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Direct Digital in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Get Direct Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Direct Digital

Direct Digital Stock Down 35.1 %

Direct Digital stock traded down $9.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.44 million, a P/E ratio of 73.17 and a beta of 8.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Direct Digital has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $35.88.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $41.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.02 million. Direct Digital had a return on equity of 78.67% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Direct Digital will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direct Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direct Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direct Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Direct Digital during the third quarter worth $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direct Digital by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Direct Digital by 146.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Direct Digital

(Get Free Report)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.