Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Noble Financial

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at Noble Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Direct Digital from $12.50 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Direct Digital from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Direct Digital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DRCT opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.26 and a beta of 8.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. Direct Digital has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $35.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Direct Digital by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Direct Digital by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direct Digital during the first quarter worth $31,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Direct Digital by 31.2% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direct Digital during the third quarter worth $30,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

