DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Raised to $160.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at JMP Securities from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DoorDash from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DASH

DoorDash Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ DASH traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.17. The stock had a trading volume of 815,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,348. The company has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of -97.11, a PEG ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.94. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $9,331,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,103.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 519,087 shares of company stock worth $58,139,690. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,976 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $21,228,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 551.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.