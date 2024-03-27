DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), reports. DouYu International had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $182.53 million during the quarter.

DouYu International Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84. DouYu International has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.23.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Shares of DouYu International are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, March 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, March 28th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DOYU

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DouYu International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOYU. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 485,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 123,872 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DouYu International by 497.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 55,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,693,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 944,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 243.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 45,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International

(Get Free Report)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.