DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Needham & Company LLC

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DKNG. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $49.26.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at $144,309,698.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,291,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock valued at $65,685,509. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

