DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.02 and last traded at $45.47. 9,759,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 11,958,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

DraftKings Trading Down 7.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average is $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock valued at $65,685,509. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

