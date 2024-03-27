Dyadic International (DYAI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect Dyadic International to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dyadic International Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ DYAI opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $45.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.58. Dyadic International has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dyadic International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 782,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 14,495 shares during the period. 27.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus-like particles, protein antigens, ferritin nanoparticles, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

Featured Stories

