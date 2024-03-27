Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

EGLE has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $52.20 to $63.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $62.20 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.30. The company has a market capitalization of $688.55 million, a P/E ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $104.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.16 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 156.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, and cement. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

