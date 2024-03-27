Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Short Interest Update

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Eat & Beyond Global Trading Down 13.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EATBF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 36,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,597. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Eat & Beyond Global has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.27.

About Eat & Beyond Global

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, emerging growth, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. The firm focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

