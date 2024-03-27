Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 38,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN stock opened at $312.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $317.02.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.20.

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

