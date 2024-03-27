Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Hits New 52-Week High at $231.11

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $231.11 and last traded at $230.04, with a volume of 135124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $228.23.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.06.

The firm has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after buying an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $304,475,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 117.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,669,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,185,000 after buying an additional 903,307 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

