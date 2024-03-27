EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Up 5.7%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.68 and last traded at $18.40. 904,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,051,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

EHang Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87.

Get EHang alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EHang

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in EHang by 60.0% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of EHang by 290.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EHang by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EHang by 4.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.