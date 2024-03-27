Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EKSO

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

Shares of EKSO stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.13.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 90.80% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 25.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 42,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.