Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18, Zacks reports. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $204.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $166.35 and a twelve month high of $225.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.07 and its 200 day moving average is $204.58.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Institutional Trading of Elbit Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Elbit Systems

About Elbit Systems

(Get Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.