Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.00

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.00 and last traded at C$18.85, with a volume of 100838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on ELD shares. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.51.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$417.85 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.9598263 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$199,806.57. In other news, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 1,900 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total transaction of C$34,675.00. Also, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$199,806.57. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,338 shares of company stock worth $684,168. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

