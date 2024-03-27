Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Cut to $143.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $146.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the game software company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

EA traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $131.05. The stock had a trading volume of 926,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,527. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $117.36 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.30. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $326,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $326,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $137,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,541.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,160,804. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,343,546,000 after buying an additional 1,690,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,086,621,000 after buying an additional 3,600,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,768,940,000 after buying an additional 726,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,808,956 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $698,212,000 after buying an additional 52,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,067,765 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $693,318,000 after buying an additional 386,630 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

