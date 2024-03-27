Elk River Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,999 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.3% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $252.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,550. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.85 and its 200 day moving average is $215.58.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.60.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

