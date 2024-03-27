Elk River Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,094 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,303 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 39.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BOK Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,166,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOKF traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.34. 62,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,613. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.20. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $92.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.00.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.87 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

BOKF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

