Elk River Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,865 VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMOG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 825.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMOG traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $92.07 and a 1-year high of $129.81. The firm has a market cap of $159.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.31.

The VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Low Carbon Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that focuses specifically on renewable energy SMOG was launched on May 3, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

