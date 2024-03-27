Elk River Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $16,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 25,004 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after buying an additional 292,516 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $105.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,571 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.97. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

