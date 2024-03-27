Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC cut its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth about $97,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.26. 225,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,942. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $70.91 and a twelve month high of $85.84. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

