Elk River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 145 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.24. 876,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,693. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $172.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

