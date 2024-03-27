Elk River Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $514.14. 630,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,857. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.81.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

