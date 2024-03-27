Elk River Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,159 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $177.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,704. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $177.61. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

