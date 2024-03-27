Elk River Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,288 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,066 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.5% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.55 on Wednesday, reaching $243.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,741. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $190.37 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $148.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

