Elrond (EGLD) Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last Week

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Elrond has a market cap of $1.63 billion and $48.73 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for $60.95 or 0.00087299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000659 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000013 BTC.
Elrond Coin Profile
Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 26,746,442 coins and its circulating supply is 26,741,290 coins. The official website for Elrond is multiversx.com. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elrond is multiversx.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Elrond
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.
