EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

EMKR stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.25.

EMCORE shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 2nd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 2nd.

EMCORE ( NASDAQ:EMKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 67.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that EMCORE will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMKR. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 34.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 16.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EMCORE by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

