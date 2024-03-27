EMX Royalty’s (EMX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 275.72% from the company’s current price.

EMX Royalty Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMX opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. EMX Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $194.21 million, a PE ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 316.1% during the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122,716 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in EMX Royalty by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 96,440 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in EMX Royalty by 441.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 68,348 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EMX Royalty during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new position in EMX Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

