EMX Royalty’s (EMX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 275.72% from the company’s current price.
EMX Royalty Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMX opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. EMX Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $194.21 million, a PE ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93.
EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMX Royalty
About EMX Royalty
EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.
