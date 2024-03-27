Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Encore Wire worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Encore Wire stock traded up $6.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.37. The stock had a trading volume of 70,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,467. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.30. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $138.20 and a 1 year high of $256.35.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.48 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

