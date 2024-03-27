Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Price Performance

Shares of WATT opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.56. Energous has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energous

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Energous during the 1st quarter worth about $4,244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Energous during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energous during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Energous by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Energous by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. 4.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

