Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $33.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE EPD traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 689,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,137. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,731,000 after buying an additional 6,369,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,174,000 after buying an additional 2,472,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.