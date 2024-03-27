Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.50

Europa Metals Limited (LON:EUZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Europa Metals Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a current ratio of 5.70.

About Europa Metals

Europa Metals Limited is involved in the exploration for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Toral project located in the province of Castilla y León, northwest Spain. The company was formerly known as Ferrum Crescent Limited and changed its name to Europa Metals Limited in June 2018.

