Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Exelon Stock Down 0.8 %

EXC stock opened at $36.56 on Monday. Exelon has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Exelon by 247.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

