Family Legacy Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,186 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Family Legacy Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,673,042. The company has a market cap of $288.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.73. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.