Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $6.95. 1,069,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,953,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 253.30%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 10,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $47,519.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 142,361 shares in the company, valued at $622,117.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $30,712.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,236.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 10,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $47,519.38. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 142,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,117.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,413 shares of company stock worth $199,732. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

Further Reading

