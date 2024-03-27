FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Earns Underperform Rating from BNP Paribas

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BNP Paribas in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $250.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential downside of 13.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on FedEx from $313.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.89.

FDX stock opened at $288.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.82. FedEx has a one year low of $213.80 and a one year high of $291.27. The stock has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

