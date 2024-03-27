Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $354,547,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 8,986.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,327,000 after buying an additional 993,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 139.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,563,000 after buying an additional 547,356 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,620,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 39.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,275,000 after buying an additional 484,782 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.00.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of Ferrari stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $440.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,240. The business has a fifty day moving average of $392.54 and a 200 day moving average of $351.17. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $264.90 and a 1-year high of $442.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

