FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,800 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the February 29th total of 964,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.1 days.

CBAOF traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,336. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. FIBRA Terrafina has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $2.90.

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico.

