FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,800 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the February 29th total of 964,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.1 days.
FIBRA Terrafina Price Performance
CBAOF traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,336. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. FIBRA Terrafina has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $2.90.
FIBRA Terrafina Company Profile
