Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Update

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 865,400 shares, a growth of 2,159.5% from the February 29th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 98.3 days.
Fibra UNO Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of FBASF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. 6,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,043. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. Fibra UNO has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.05.
About Fibra UNO
