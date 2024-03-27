First National Corp MA ADV Makes New $210,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,192 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $35,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.39. 2,296,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,555,902. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.23. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

